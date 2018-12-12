FY2019 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. Boosted by Analyst (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – B. Riley boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Friday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.53. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Argus upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

Shares of LULU opened at $116.85 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $164.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

