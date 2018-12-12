Gabelli Comments on bluebird bio Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (BLUE)

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Research analysts at Gabelli dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 5th. Gabelli analyst J. He now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($10.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($10.00). Gabelli also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s FY2019 earnings at ($12.95) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.95.

Shares of BLUE opened at $104.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.37. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $99.15 and a fifty-two week high of $236.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,619,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,435,000 after buying an additional 422,866 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 5.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 16.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $215,138.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,886.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $90,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $2,813,958. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.