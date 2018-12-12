Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Shares Up 18.6%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares shot up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.39. 640,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 297,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.
Several research firms have issued reports on GLMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $59.00 price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $20.00 price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.
The stock has a market cap of $135.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.89.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 423.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLMD)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.
