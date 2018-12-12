GAM Holding AG Has $551,000 Position in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 45.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,591,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLNT opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $136.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 11.22%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLNT. ValuEngine upgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Macquarie downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 80,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $4,064,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

