GAM Holding AG Trims Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 601,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 9.9% in the third quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP now owns 311,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.5% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 331,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 6,177.13% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

