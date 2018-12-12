GambleCoin One Day Volume Reaches $43.00 (GMCN)

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. GambleCoin has a total market capitalization of $10,813.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GambleCoin has traded 57.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GambleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003693 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GambleCoin Profile

GambleCoin (CRYPTO:GMCN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 7,165,954 coins and its circulating supply is 6,450,454 coins. The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GambleCoin is gamblecoin.fun.

GambleCoin Coin Trading

GambleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GambleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GambleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

