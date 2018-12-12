GeneNews (GEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of GeneNews Ltd (TSE:GEN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 16000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

About GeneNews (TSE:GEN)

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

