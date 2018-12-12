Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $576.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) will announce sales of $576.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesee & Wyoming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $572.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $579.06 million. Genesee & Wyoming reported sales of $571.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genesee & Wyoming.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $93.00 price target on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Genesee & Wyoming from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesee & Wyoming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWR stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. Genesee & Wyoming has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

