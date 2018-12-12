Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 658,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.15% of Genocea Biosciences worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNCA shares. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Genocea Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Genocea Biosciences Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

