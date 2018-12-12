Genpact Limited (G) Shares Bought by Capital Guardian Trust Co.

Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Genpact by 17,596.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

NYSE G opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $747.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

G has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 price target on Genpact and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/genpact-limited-g-shares-bought-by-capital-guardian-trust-co.html.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.