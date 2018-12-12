GenTrust LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67,737,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,237,000 after buying an additional 16,743,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,912,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,243,000 after buying an additional 88,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,103,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,427,000 after buying an additional 2,880,653 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,356,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,153,000 after buying an additional 169,373 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,314,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,554,000 after buying an additional 33,117 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.79 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

