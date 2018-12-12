George Vincent West Sells 140,000 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Director George Vincent West sold 140,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $4,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 37,708.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 70.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 131,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 54,411 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FND. Citigroup lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “George Vincent West Sells 140,000 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/george-vincent-west-sells-140000-shares-of-floor-decor-holdings-inc-fnd-stock.html.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.