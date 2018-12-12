Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 97,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 92.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 69,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,450,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,270,118,000 after buying an additional 190,370 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 42.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,185,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,945,000 after buying an additional 949,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 31.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,877,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,896,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,939,500. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

