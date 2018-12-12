Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $89,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,854,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,393,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818,301 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,998,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,697 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,906,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,550.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,913,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,389 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,877,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,896,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,939,500. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

GILD opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

