Glen Eagle Resources Inc (GER) Insider Denis Lavigueur Acquires 100,000 Shares

Glen Eagle Resources Inc (CVE:GER) insider Denis Lavigueur acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

Denis Lavigueur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 4th, Denis Lavigueur acquired 115,000 shares of Glen Eagle Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,950.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Denis Lavigueur acquired 25,000 shares of Glen Eagle Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,750.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Denis Lavigueur acquired 25,000 shares of Glen Eagle Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,250.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Denis Lavigueur acquired 38,000 shares of Glen Eagle Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,320.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Denis Lavigueur acquired 20,000 shares of Glen Eagle Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,800.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Denis Lavigueur acquired 24,000 shares of Glen Eagle Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,360.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Denis Lavigueur acquired 15,000 shares of Glen Eagle Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,250.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, Denis Lavigueur acquired 36,000 shares of Glen Eagle Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,760.00.

On Tuesday, September 18th, Denis Lavigueur purchased 53,000 shares of Glen Eagle Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,950.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Denis Lavigueur purchased 10,000 shares of Glen Eagle Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,500.00.

CVE GER opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. Glen Eagle Resources Inc has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.25.

About Glen Eagle Resources

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Canada and Central America. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property with 141 claims located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and the La Cobra property with one claim covering approximately 775 hectares located in the Valle Department, Honduras.

