Global Payments Inc (GPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $938.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Global Payments from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Global Payments from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.30.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $1,180,702.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,348.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $76,762.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,952 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,712,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,860,000 after buying an additional 1,082,153 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 36.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,501,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,333,000 after buying an additional 935,336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 43.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,162,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,452,000 after buying an additional 655,495 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 252.8% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 876,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,685,000 after buying an additional 627,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,914,000 after buying an additional 581,025 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 712,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,558. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $98.82 and a 52 week high of $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.