Global Payments Inc (GPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2018

Equities research analysts expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $938.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Global Payments from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Global Payments from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.30.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $1,180,702.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,348.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $76,762.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,952 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,712,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,860,000 after buying an additional 1,082,153 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 36.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,501,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,333,000 after buying an additional 935,336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 43.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,162,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,452,000 after buying an additional 655,495 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 252.8% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 876,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,685,000 after buying an additional 627,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,914,000 after buying an additional 581,025 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 712,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,558. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $98.82 and a 52 week high of $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

