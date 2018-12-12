Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 8,774.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,688 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.68% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $99,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 109,347 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,508,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter.

GBIL stock opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $105.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.1761 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

