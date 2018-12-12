grace capital Has $409,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

grace capital lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. grace capital’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,094,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,258,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,171,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5,093.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $131,509.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,668.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $21,031,791.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,437,282 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.66.

PG stock opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

WARNING: “grace capital Has $409,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/grace-capital-has-409000-holdings-in-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.