Grainger PLC (GRI) Insider Helen Gordon Acquires 4,747 Shares

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) insider Helen Gordon acquired 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £9,921.23 ($12,963.84).

LON GRI opened at GBX 213.60 ($2.79) on Wednesday. Grainger PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 243.05 ($3.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 385.25 ($5.03).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.52 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Numis Securities raised Grainger to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 369 ($4.82) in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grainger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 327.83 ($4.28).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

