Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,102,774 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 5,622,805 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,502,821 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 63,043,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,212,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,100 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,168,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 779,886 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

