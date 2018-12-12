Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) CFO Daniel E. Bachus Sells 15,000 Shares

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 15,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $1,670,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LOPE traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $111.11. 171,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,326. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a twelve month low of $85.14 and a twelve month high of $130.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $155.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth $70,247,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $51,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,330,000 after purchasing an additional 346,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,880,000 after purchasing an additional 310,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,670,000 after purchasing an additional 283,325 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

