Graphcoin One Day Volume Reaches $15.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $49,535.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00080148 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 11,299,093 coins and its circulating supply is 6,879,395 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

