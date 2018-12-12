Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 16,925 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 115.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,209 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,823,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 118,688 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,365,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.5% during the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,328,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after purchasing an additional 479,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

DBD stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95. The company has a market cap of $235.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.49). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DBD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 16,925 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/great-lakes-advisors-llc-sells-16925-shares-of-diebold-nixdorf-inc-dbd.html.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.