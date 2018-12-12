Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wood & Company increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

NYSE FIS opened at $105.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $92.12 and a one year high of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $5,310,332.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,517.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

