Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 10,453 Shares of Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $94.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 85.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

