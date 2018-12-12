Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 15,772 Shares of Sabre Corp (SABR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,772 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sabre were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sabre by 240.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,591,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sabre by 229.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 99.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,445,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth $24,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 60,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,569,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,466. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Judson Wade Jones sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $177,094.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,288 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Sabre had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $970.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sabre’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Sabre’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

