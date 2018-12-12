Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,337 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

In related news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,765. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 428.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $696.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

