Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,695 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $242,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 188,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 433.3% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 240,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,313,000 after purchasing an additional 180,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY opened at $264.13 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $252.92 and a one year high of $293.94.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

