Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) will report $48.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.90 million and the lowest is $48.70 million. Green Bancorp reported sales of $40.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Bancorp will report full year sales of $184.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.40 million to $184.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $202.45 million, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $202.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Bancorp.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Green Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 20.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

GNBC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 75,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.14. Green Bancorp has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $25.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Green Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Green Bancorp by 218.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Green Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $167,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Green Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Green Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Green Bancorp

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

