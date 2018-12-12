Greif, Inc. (GEF.B) to Issue $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th.

Shares of GEF.B stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Greif has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $71.95.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services.

