GridCoin Price Tops $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last week, GridCoin has traded up 9% against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and C-CEX. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $2,264.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Coin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 412,223,978 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, C-CEX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.