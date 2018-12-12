GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.08 Million Position in Owens Corning (OC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Nomura set a $88.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.87.

OC stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $42.88 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

