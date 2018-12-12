GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.10 Million in SPX Flow Inc (FLOW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 205.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 42.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SPX Flow Inc has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.43.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $530.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. SPX Flow’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on SPX Flow in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $45.00 price objective on SPX Flow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

