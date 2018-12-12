GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 9,820 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 104.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $174,671.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $2,278,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,371 shares of company stock worth $2,820,772 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

