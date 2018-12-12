Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Fortinet (FTNT)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $74.44 on Monday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.15, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $110,812.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Dale Jr. Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $148,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,590 shares of company stock worth $6,986,929. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $116,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 379.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $203,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $208,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

