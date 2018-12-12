Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on December 31st” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/guggenheim-credit-allocation-fund-ggm-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-18-on-december-31st.html.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.