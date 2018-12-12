Guidewire Software (GWRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Guidewire Software reported stellar first-quarter results. The robust performance was driven by strong adoption of several cloud-based products. Further, growth in Services revenues and License revenues remains a key catalyst. The elaborate partnership programs and strategic collaborations are major growth drivers. Partner Connect Program has been implemented worldwide, benefiting its customers in the property and casualty insurance industry. Guidewire’s acquisition strategies are also a major contributor to its growth. Notably, Guidewire stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Also, Guidewire’s cloud deployment partner, Amazon Web Services continues to gain momentum which bodes well. However, transition to a subscription based model from a term license based one, might hurt the top line in the near term. Guidewire trimmed fiscal 2019 revenue outlook citing a decline in anticipated services revenues.”

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.67, a PEG ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 8.40. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.24 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Guy Dubois sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $67,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $565,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,157 shares of company stock worth $8,666,286. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,268,000 after acquiring an additional 215,874 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,528,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,485,000 after acquiring an additional 40,699 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,317,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,046,000 after acquiring an additional 53,070 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 22.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 900,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after acquiring an additional 162,319 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $82,090,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.