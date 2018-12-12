Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 48,254 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $65,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 520,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $3,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $7,534,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock valued at $92,845,846. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.65.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $80.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

