Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 223,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,304,643 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Williams Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $360.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.39 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 33.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,455.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 21.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 149.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 253,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 152,056 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 55.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,852,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 662,195 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

