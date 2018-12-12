H & R Block Inc (HRB) Position Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,588,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,061,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,844,000 after purchasing an additional 881,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,008,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,963,000 after purchasing an additional 669,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,766,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,692 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.09.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.10. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,624.01% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “H & R Block Inc (HRB) Position Decreased by Aviva PLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/h-r-block-inc-hrb-position-decreased-by-aviva-plc.html.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.