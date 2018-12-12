Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Monday, January 7th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 67.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 28,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $1,327,391.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $4,726,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,704. Corporate insiders own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

