Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hanwha Q Cells from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of Hanwha Q Cells stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Hanwha Q Cells has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $805.30 million, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hanwha Q Cells stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanwha Q Cells Company Profile

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., a solar energy company, develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells and photovoltaic (PV) modules in South Korea, the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, the People's Republic of China, India, Turkey, and internationally. Its principal products include PV cells, PV modules, silicon ingots, and silicon wafers.

