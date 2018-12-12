Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Harley-Davidson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

HOG opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

