Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) Given $12.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 148 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, insider Richard Paul Buckanavage sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $49,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,772 shares in the company, valued at $493,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 12,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $136,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,533 shares of company stock worth $330,561. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,350,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,714,000. Harvest Capital Credit makes up 33.8% of Franklin Square Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. owned about 21.10% of Harvest Capital Credit as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAP stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.06%.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

