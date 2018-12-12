Haven Protocol Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00024075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $58,413.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.02614552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.37 or 0.02955743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00710685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.01265735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00111794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.01607456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00340892 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00024269 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 6,317,995 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

