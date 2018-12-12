Hawkins (HWKN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.49

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $427.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter. Hawkins had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Stauber bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $75,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Hawkins by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

