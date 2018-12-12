HC Wainwright Analysts Give Uranium Energy (UEC) a $4.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 29.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,921 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 24.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 37,372 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 620,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 45,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,834,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,036 shares during the last quarter.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

