HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,073 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $97,648.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $709,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,763 shares of company stock worth $2,346,147. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus upped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.15.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $136.41. 6,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,645. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

