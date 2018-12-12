Head-To-Head Analysis: Arcimoto (FUV) versus Leatt (LEAT)

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Leatt alerts:

Leatt has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcimoto has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Leatt and Arcimoto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leatt 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcimoto 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arcimoto has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 343.35%. Given Arcimoto’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than Leatt.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Leatt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of Arcimoto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leatt and Arcimoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leatt 4.50% 13.28% 8.45% Arcimoto -5,067.42% -71.99% -61.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leatt and Arcimoto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leatt $20.14 million 0.63 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Arcimoto $130,000.00 219.08 -$3.31 million ($0.24) -8.46

Leatt has higher revenue and earnings than Arcimoto.

Summary

Leatt beats Arcimoto on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities. In addition, the company offers Leatt apparel range comprising gloves, riding jackets, jerseys, bicycle shorts and pants, and off road pants, as well as casual clothing and socks; and other products, parts, and accessories, including toolbelt bags, duffel bags, gear bags, helmet bags, and hats and hydration kits. Further, it provides aftermarket support services; and acts as the original equipment manufacturer for neck braces sold by other brands. The company's products are used by riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs, as well as racing car drivers. It sells its products to customers through a network of distributors and retailers; and through online store under the Website leatt.com. The company was formerly known as Treadzone, Inc. and changed its name to Leatt Corporation in May 2005. Leatt Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.