Head-To-Head Analysis: BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) and Repsol (REPYY)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 98.84% 13,824.51% 9,815.40% Repsol 5.67% 8.19% 4.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $5.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.2%. Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Repsol pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Repsol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust $78.19 million 7.46 $77.03 million N/A N/A Repsol $46.59 billion 0.54 $2.40 billion $1.75 9.46

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Repsol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Repsol 1 1 4 0 2.50

Repsol has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Repsol’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repsol is more favorable than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved reserves were 9.070 million barrels of oil and condensate of which 9.047 million barrels are proved developed reserves; and 0.023 million barrels are proved undeveloped reserves. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company also distributes and markets asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages gas stations; provides maritime services; commercializes platform for customer management and marketing plans; constructs and operates oil refineries; refines and markets hydrocarbons; provides human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; leases logistics assets; and develops new energy source projects, as well as produces and markets lubricants and biofuels. Further, it is involved in fuel marketing, research activities, regasification of LNG, marketing of chemical products, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, and financing activities. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

